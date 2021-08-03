Forget ‘Lord of the Rings,’ Amazon’s Next Big Fantasy Hit Might Be ‘The Wheel of Time’

Amazon Prime Video has announced the official premiere date for their new Lord of the Rings TV series so get your calendars ready. Though still without an official title, the show will be released on Friday, September 2, 2022, on Prime Video, over a year from now, with new episodes being released weekly. In addition to the premiere date a first-look at the series has been revealed showing off an unnamed character seemingly standing in front of Valinor. Production on the first season of the show reportedly wrapped up recently with the second season already set to start shooting soon. Check out the first look below!