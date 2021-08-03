Forget ‘Lord of the Rings,’ Amazon’s Next Big Fantasy Hit Might Be ‘The Wheel of Time’
When 2021 started, there was a shortlist of fantasy projects I was abnormally psyched for — Netflix’s Shadow and Bone and The Witcher Season 2, the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, and the long-gestating Lord of the Rings series — but Prime Video‘s The Wheel of Time was not on it. Hype for the Robert Jordan adaptation just wasn’t reaching my ears. The show had quietly been in production since 2019, and I knew Rosamund Pike was starring as Moiraine, but besides that, it wasn’t on my radar. This was a huge mistake!decider.com
