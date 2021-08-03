How To Spend the Perfect Day in Little Armenia

Armenians have been living in the Golden State for a very long time. So long, in fact, that Los Angeles boasts one of the biggest populations of Armenians living outside of Armenia in the entire world. Yes, that’s right. No need to travel all the way across the world, just head on over to Little Armenia and you’ll experience food, culture, and hospitality like you’ve never seen before. Restaurant owners might sit and have coffee with you, shop assistants might introduce you to their newly single nephew (the doctor), and grandmas sitting outside will most definitely offer to read your fortune. Join us on an exploration of one of California’s most unique and lively neighborhoods—just make sure to be fashionably late, since no Armenian party has ever started on time.