Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Julio Jones, Josh Reynolds absent from Titans' first padded practice

By Mike Moraitis
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vp4Wu_0bGNigBb00

A pair of Tennessee Titans wide receivers, Julio Jones and Josh Reynolds, and tight end Geoff Swaim, were all absent from practice on Tuesday, the first in which the team has worn full pads.

Jones’ absence isn’t surprising. After all, he left Monday’s session early after landing awkwardly following a failed attempt at a catch. It isn’t clear what was bothering the veteran exactly, but it only makes sense to be cautious.

The good news is multiple beat writers on the ground noted that his injury didn’t seem serious, and head coach Mike Vrabel said “yeah, sure” when asked if Jones was OK following practice.

“Yeah, sure. (Head Trainer Todd Toriscelli) said he wanted to have him go inside. We wanted to give him some team reps, which we did, so we will see where he is at tomorrow and see how he looks.”

The extended absences of Reynolds and Swaim are a bit more concerning.

The 2021 free-agent acquisition left practice early last Thursday and has not returned to the field since. Swaim hasn’t practiced since that day, either. Unfortunately, we don’t have anymore information right now.

Adding to the list of missing players, outside linebacker Derick Roberson, offensive tackle Paul Adams, center Spencer Pulley and safety Dane Cruikshank also didn’t participate.

Roberson left practice early on Saturday and has not been on the field since.

The Titans will practice from 9:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. CT. Check back with us afterwards for all of the news, notes, video and presser highlights from it.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

26K+
Followers
56K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#Benyarthur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Falcons Owner Has Brutally Honest Admission On Julio Jones

The Atlanta Falcons will begin training camp this weekend, but will be without one of their staples of the last decade: wide receiver Julio Jones. The organization decided to trade the seven-time Pro Bowler to the Tennessee Titans this offseason to cut salary and will now be without their most consistent pass-catcher of the past few years.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Release Quarterback Following Veteran Signing

The Titans reshaped their quarterback room on Thursday when they signed former USC star and veteran quarterback Matt Barkley. That has since resulted in one quarterback getting the boot. Tennessee has released former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer, according to Ari Meirov of PFF. Barkley, meanwhile, joins a Titans quarterback...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans' Julio Jones facing lawsuit from cannabis company

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones is one of multiple defendants in a lawsuit from a cannabis company that is alleging fraud and money laundering. According to court documents obtained by Ben Arthur of the Tennessean, Jones and his former Atlanta Falcons teammate Roddy White are among the defendants in the lawsuit that was filed on July 21 by Genetixs, a California-based cannabis company.
NFLNBC Sports

Mike Vrabel unconcerned after Julio Jones’ departure from practice

Titans receiver Julio Jones landed awkwardly during a red-zone drill, Ben Arthur of The Tennessean reports. Jones left the field for the training room a few minutes later and did not return, but Titans coach Mike Vrabel appeared unconcerned after practice. “Yeah, sure,” Vrabel said when asked if Jones is...
NFLatozsportsnashville.com

AJ Brown says Titans rookie reminds him of Julio Jones

Tennessee Titans wide receiver AJ Brown said something on Saturday that has the potential to send fans into a frenzy. While talking to reporters after practice on Saturday, Brown compared Titans rookie wide receiver Racey McMath to Julio Jones, the seven-time Pro-Bowl wide receiver who was traded to Tennessee earlier this summer.
NFLallfans.co

Tennessee Titans blueprint for a Harold Landry extension was just revealed

Even though he has been the Tennessee Titans’ best pass rusher for three seasons, Harold Landry doesn’t get the credit he deserves from anyone, including his own fan base. In 2017 the Titans traded up to second round to draft Harold Landry who tallied 21.5 sacks and 30.5 TFLs in his final two years in college. After a year rotating with Derrick Morgan and Brian Orakpo in their final seasons, Landry got his chance to start in 2018.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee Titans defensive line a reason for optimism in 2021

Before we all go any further and before we state anything that will annoy us all, let’s get something established, we won’t spend a ton of time on how bad the Tennessee Titans pass rush was in 2020 or force-feed you the stats we’ve all seen hundreds of times. We...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans' Rashaan Evans: Julio Jones 'was like a mythical creature'

Having the opportunity to watch Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones, even in as something as simple as practice, has truly been a joy so far this offseason. Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans echoed that sentiment after practice on Tuesday, saying that before he got a firsthand look at Jones, he described the veteran as a “mythical creature,” per AtoZ Sports Nashville’s Buck Reising.
NFLwcn247.com

Titans' Brown eager to form 1-2 WR punch with Julio Jones

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown looks forward to all the possibilities with his health back and seven-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones as a teammate. Jones' acquisition from the Atlanta Falcons dominated the Titans’ offseason, but Brown has grabbed the spotlight in the early days of camp by looking healthy again and all but unstoppable. Brown underwent two minor knee surgeries during the offseason and was also bothered by an ankle injury last season that cut his availability. He still earned a Pro Bowl nod in his second season after catching 70 passes for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns.
NFLchatsports.com

Tennessee Titans training camp questions: What will Julio Jones' addition mean?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans opened 2021 NFL training camp Tuesday at St. Thomas Sports Park. Here's a closer look at a few storylines:. What are realistic expectations for the passing game after losing Corey Davis and Jonnu Smith?. The outlook for the Titans' passing game was uncertain before...
NFL247Sports

Falcons owner Arthur Blank opens up on Julio Jones trade to Titans

Julio Jones was traded from the Atlanta Falcons to the Tennessee Titans back in June. Jones, considered one of the best receivers in the NFL, gets a fresh start on a team with Super Bowl aspirations, but Falcons owner Arthur Blank is disappointed Jones is gone. Blank said it was...
NFLchatsports.com

Tennessee Titans: Julio Jones attorney responds to recent allegations

Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans (Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports) Most of us would probably agree that we’d all love to begin every Tennessee Titans training camp with on-field discussions being the only conversations that we have to toss back and forth, but that would also, to some extent, fall under the category of perfect-world scenarios.
NFLNFL

Julio Jones poised to elevate Tennessee Titans' offense in 2021

There was a nasty rumor circulating on social media this spring -- imagine that -- among football fans and observers that Julio Jones is no longer a game-changing wide receiver. That the 32-year-old, coming off an injury-riddled season in which he missed seven games, was overpaid by the Falcons on a contract that carried an exorbitant cap figure over the next three seasons. That he wasn't worth whatever Atlanta was going to demand for him on the trade market.
NFLtennesseetitans.com

A.J. Brown, Julio Jones Have Plenty to Smile About at Titans Camp

NASHVILLE – A.J. Brown and Julio Jones were all smiles on Saturday at Titans camp. Talking at the podium at Saint Thomas Sports Park just minutes apart, Brown was feeling good about his health. He's been explosive, and pretty much unstoppable, during the first four days of training camp, and,...
NFLallfans.co

Titans’ Julio Jones leaves practice early with seemingly minor injury

During the Tennessee Titans’ fifth training camp practice on Monday, star wide receiver Julio Jones appeared to suffer an injury, although it doesn’t seem serious. According to multiple beat writers on the ground, Jones went up for a pass from quarterback Ryan Tannehill during the red-zone period and landed awkwardly. The veteran would walk off gingerly and did not return.
NFLfox17.com

Julio Jones creating chemistry at Titans Training Camp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- After a year with the Atlanta Falcons, Julio Jones is trading in his No. 11 for No. 2. The Titans traded for Jones on June 6th and four days later Jones was at Titans OTAs with his new team. However, it wasn’t until training camp this past week that Jones was able to work out with the rest of the team, including Titans’ wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Comments / 0

Community Policy