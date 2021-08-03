NYC to Require Proof of Vaccination to Dine Indoors Starting August 16
One day after city and state officials urged New Yorkers to wear masks indoors, Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced plans to require proof of vaccination for several public indoor settings, including restaurants, bars, gyms, and performance and entertainment facilities. The program, which appears to be the first of its kind in the United States, will start on August 16 with full enforcement beginning on September 13.ny.eater.com
