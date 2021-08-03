Cancel
Rome, GA

Mrs. Betty Jean LaPean, age 86, of Rome

By Staff Reports
coosavalleynews.com
 6 days ago

Mrs. Betty Jean LaPean, age 86, of Rome, GA, passed away Sunday evening, August 1, 2021, in a local hospital. Mrs. LaPean was born in Opelika, AL, on March 5, 1931, daughter of the late Andrew Jackson Woodard and Gertrude Bullock Woodard. She had been a resident of Rome and Floyd County the greater part of her life and was a member of North Broad Baptist Church. Mrs. LaPean had worked for Morrison’s Cafeteria in Riverbend Mall for several years then went to Hostess Bakery until retirement. She, along with her husband, Larry LaPean, were co-founders of Sherwood Baptist Church, had volunteered with Good Neighbor Ministries, Meals on Wheels, The Floyd County Baptist Center, and worked with Habitat For Humanity. She was an avid bowler and was an accomplished fisherman. Mrs. LaPean was married to her husband, Larry LaPean, on August 23, 1951, and her preceded her in death on December 15, 2006. Also preceding her in death was a brother, Carl Woodard, and two sisters, Lillian and Elizabeth.

