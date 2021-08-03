Cancel
Advice to my Middle-School Self

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClick the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. Smiling as I shut the door of my mom’s SUV, I (much too) confidently swung my bright blue backpack around and dove headfirst into the deep end of the middle school courtyard. I found myself in the surrounded by pre-teens, so I immediately approached a group of teachers. By my 40-year-old parents, I was taught that talking to adults is impressive.

Kerrville, TXhccommunityjournal.com

New Hal Peterson Middle School ready for students

The new Hal Peterson Middle School on Loop 534 will open its doors to staff and students for the 2021-22 school year officially on Monday Aug. 10 when staff has moved in, and students arrive for the first school day Aug. 16. On July 28, with the new campus deemed...
KidsPosted by
Red Tricycle

After Reading My Notes from Middle School, This Is What I Want My Daughter to Know

About a year ago, I finally brought several boxes of stuff home from the closet at my parents’ house where I’d stuffed them (the boxes, not my parents) sometime during my college years in the mid-90s when I was ready to pack up my childhood but not quite prepared to chuck it all. I’ve been going through everything slowly—rediscovering some old 80s treasures (hello, rainbow Trapper Keeper, pizza and dill pickle Scratch ‘n’ Sniff stickers, and Swatches!) but also realizing that I held on to lots of stuff for wayyyy too long (multiple school passes calling me down to the counselor’s office? Why?).
KidsWest Newsmagazine

Expert advice for keeping kids healthy this school year

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is advising that keeping children healthy this fall – both physically and mentally – will require more than vaccines and good hand hygiene. The AAP also recommends that parents pay heed to the pressure to catch up; the needs of students with disabilities and high risks; the importance of immunizations, doctor visits and good nutrition; and dealing with anxiety and stress.
Southport, INSouthside Times

Southport Middle School is back in session

The Southport Middle School staff and faculty rolled out the red carpet for their students as a ‘Welcome back’ to school for the 2021-22 school year. “Our administrative team got together at the end of the school year and we were thinking about a way we can welcome back our kids because we don’t exist without them,” Andy Ashcraft, Southport Middle School principal said.
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Chandler’s Middle School Debate Team

Chandler’s Middle School debate team attracts dozens of student participants each year. 6th graders complete a debate mini-course and are invited to participate in an end-of-year novice tournament, and official tournaments are open to all boys and girls (by try-out) in 7th and 8th grades. The team is led by...
High SchoolMesquite Local News

Pickleball Times at Hughes Middle School

School Starts Back August 9 full time. We can play Monday – Friday after 3:00pm to Dusk. Saturday and Sundays All day. The Lock on the back gate and the code is 2246 please lock when finished when you the last person out. Please if possible do not leave any...
Wickenburg, AZWickenburg Sun

Vulture Peak Middle School expanding staff

Mrs. Boyle - Choir. Mr. Pelfrey - 8th grade Social Studies. Ms. Johnston - 7th grade English and Technology. Ms. Henneman - Instructional Coach. We will continue to have grade level lunches this school year as well as Eagle Hour. During Eagle Hour our students will focus on topics from Social Emotional Learning, Law Related Education as well as learning study skills and techniques.
Burke County, NCMorganton News Herald

Middle school students participate in rocket camp

Burke County middle school students blasted off this week at rocket camp. Rising sixth- to eighth-grade students participated in the engineering camp from Aug. 3-6 at East Burke Middle School. Students were taught by Andrea Gladden, the Project Lead the Way teacher at the school. Students worked to build different model rockets, learning how to put them together and how to make them fly. Students learned different engineering skills including art and design, aerodynamics and how to work as a team and an individual. A engineering enthusiast herself, Gladden was excited to offer this opportunity to students in the county.
Rensselaer, INNewsbug.info

RCSC high school, middle school sports information

RENSSELAER — Summer is almost over and it’s time to start Fall Sports. Here is what we have set up. • Fall High School Athlete Meeting — Monday, Aug. 2 at 8 a.m. in the high school gym. All fall high school athletes and coaches will meet in the gym at 8 a.m.
Educationilbusinessdaily.com

Unity Middle School reports 0.4% truancy rate

The truancy rate at Unity Middle School fell to 0.4 percent during the 2018-19 school year, according to a Illinois Business Daily analysis of the latest Illinois schools report card. The school's average daily attendance rate was 95 percent. Students are considered chronically truant if they miss five percent of...
Lawton, OKkswo.com

LPS implementing new program at middle schools

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton public schools is adding a new program to the middle schools which introduces students to different career paths. The new program is called the Technology Application Program. It’s designed to help students figure out what they want to do with their life at an early age.”
Early, TXbrownwoodtx.com

Early Middle School holding registration this week

Early Middle School is holding registration for all new 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students this week through Friday, Aug. 6. Students and their parents need to report to the middle school between 9-11 a.m. or 1:30-3 p.m. on one of those days. Bring shot records, social security card, birth...
EducationWWLP 22News

Best laptop for middle school students

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether your middle school student is participating in classes remotely in an online class setting or taking notes and using the power of technology to improve their in-person engagement, the right laptop can provide an incredible set of tools and resources.
Arvada, COcoloradocommunitymedia.com

North Arvada Middle School hosts farmers market

Students at North Arvada Middle School held a farmers market on July 30, hawking artisanal goods they made as part of the school’s summer school curriculum. Student-made candles, soaps, bath scrubs and other products were available to patrons at North Arvada’s Piece Street campus from 9-11 a.m. for the optional cost of a donation benefiting the school.
Huntsville, ALWHNT-TV

New Principal for Monrovia Middle School

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Madison County Board of Education (MCBOE) has hired a new principal for Monrovia Middle School, just in time for the start of the new school year. Keith Trawick was voted and approved by the MCBOE to be the new administrator for the 1,100 student school. Trawick...
Indianapolis Recorder

Eskenazi Health Offers Back to School Advice to Parents

​As more people have access to COVID-19 vaccines, there›s hope that everyday life, including students returning to their schools, may someday soon get back to normal. In fact, by the time you read this your kids may have already returned to their classrooms. New guidelines set by the Centers for...

