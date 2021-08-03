The State of the LSU Quarterback Room Following Myles Brennan's Injury

After announcing Monday that LSU quarterback Myles Brennan will undergo surgery to repair a broken arm, the Tigers are left in a difficult situation.

With only two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster in sophomore Max Johnson and true freshman Garrett Nussmeier, the depth of the QB room is as frail as ever. Brennan, the veteran in the room, provided the Tigers with a safety net and gave LSU one of the deepest quarterback groups in the entire country.

Tuesday morning Coach Ed Orgeron made his weekly appearance on ESPN 104.5 Off The Bench to discuss the ripping effects Brennan’s injury will have on the Tigers this season.

“Very unfortunate. Myles was competing and fighting to be the starting quarterback at LSU,” Orgeron said. “Fought back. Had a great frame, a great summer. He had an unfortunate accident. He’s getting operated on this morning. Our prayers are with Myles and his family.”

The loss of Brennan ends one of the most competitive quarterback battles in college football as he and Johnson were set to battle it out come fall camp this month to determine who will be the starter in Sept. 4th’s season opener.

“Max is going to be our starter,” said Orgeron. “He’s got to have a good camp. He knows he’s got to perform, but I believe in Max, just like I believed in Myles. I think we’ve got us a great quarterback, a great championship quarterback.”

Now QB2, true freshman Garrett Nussmeier has the chance to continue proving to this Tigers staff just how valuable he is. The early enrollee played above his age all spring camp, showing flashes of the bright future LSU has under center.

“Garrett’s going to have to step up,” said Orgeron. “Garrett’s a very talented young man. I’m very glad that we’ve got him and he’s going to have to learn the offense, step up and be able to take care of the football.”

Fast forward to the expectations heading into fall camp this week, the offensive scheme with Johnson at the helm can unlock different dimensions to this Tigers group. Johnson’s ability to flourish in the RPO is a piece of this offense that coordinator Jake Peetz will use to his advantage.

The mobility of Johnson and power to throw on the run gives LSU the opportunity to expand their playbook and keep defenses on their toes all season. But with Brennan shelved for the foreseeable future, how heavily will LSU lean on the RPO knowing Johnson’s health is now heightened even more?

“There are some things that Max does well,” said Orgeron. “Extend plays with his feet, we’re going to let him do those things. There are some things that we can’t do, but we’re going to see. We have to be careful on how we use him, no question.”

With Johnson taking over snaps at QB1 and Nussmeier handling duties as the backup, the Tigers are left with only two scholarship quarterbacks on roster. LSU will have walk-on quarterback Matt O’Dowd handling third string duties heading into fall camp with all eyes on this trio of gunslingers.

The loss of Brennan is as devastating as they come. A player who has paid his dues and given his all to this program, the loss of his talent to such a deep quarterback room is as unfortunate as ever. With Johnson the likely week one starter, this Tigers group goes into UCLA prepared for battle as the quarterback controversy has come to a close.