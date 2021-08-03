The Bradford Area Alliance announced the second annual Harvey L. Golubock Business Competition during the Foster Township meeting last night. The prize pot for the competition, which is for new businesses or existing businesses with new ideas, is $20,000 which can be awarded to one business as it was last year to Stephanie Behan for Bright Beginnings Child Care and Preschool on Derrick Rd or split among as many as 3 businesses, depending on the ideas presented.