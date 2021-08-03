People on the Move
Dewberry announced the promotion of Jose Silva, PE, to civil engineering services lead for California. As an associate vice president and principal engineer based in the firm’s Ranch Cordova office, Silva leads a team of engineers and technicians across five offices. Partnering with local agencies, transportation authorities, and California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) districts, Silva has worked on and managed a range of locally and federally funded projects.www.bizjournals.com
