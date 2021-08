The son of a successful Maryland cybersecurity executive has been charged with her brutal murder after she was found dead outside her home, authorities said. Police found the body of Juanita Koilpillai, 58, on July 25 outside her new waterfront home in Tracys Landing after her boyfriend reported her missing. Upon their arrival, the boyfriend told officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department that there was blood inside the residence, the agency said.