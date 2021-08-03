Mendham Township to host National Night Out Aug. 11
MENDHAM TWP. - Visitors to the Wednesday, Aug. 11, National Night Out at the Brookside Beach will have a chance to dunk Mayor Sarah Neibart among other special activities. The program is hosted by the police department and will run from 6 to 10 p.m. at the pool at 18 W. Main St., Brookside. There will be swimming and music at the beach from 6 to 8 p.m. The movie, "The Incredibles," will be shown at sundown on the beach. There will be displays and demonstrations from 6 to 8 p.m. by the police, Brookside Engine Company, Ralston Fire Company, Mendham Township First Aid Squad and the Mendham Stigma Free Task Force.www.newjerseyhills.com
