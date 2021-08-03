Investors Eyeing Bonds For Economic Growth-Rate, Delta And Inflation Concerns

Last week, the July jobs report was hard to fault on any measures. The U.S. added 943,000 to nonfarm payrolls, which was better than expected, and the previous month’s tally was revised higher. While economic output has exceeded the pre-pandemic peak, payrolls have reclaimed almost 75% of the jobs lost to lockdowns in 2020. As expected, service jobs were a significant boost to the job gains this month, with leisure and hospitality the largest share at 380,000. The release also featured a rise in hours worked and hourly earnings, which bodes well for additional hiring activity. Lastly, the unemployment rate fell to 5.4% from 5.9% last month and the Covid-high of 14.8%.