Investors Eyeing Bonds For Economic Growth-Rate, Delta And Inflation Concerns

By JJ Kinahan
Forbes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarkets look to bounce back as equity futures higher. Crude oil looking for a bounce after falling below $70. With quarterly earnings still coming in at a steady clip, along with a resurgence of Covid-related concerns (and an eye on what could be an interesting employment report to end the week), we've got all the makings of a choppy market. And that seems to be playing out over the first couple days of August.

