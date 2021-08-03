Investors Eyeing Bonds For Economic Growth-Rate, Delta And Inflation Concerns
Markets look to bounce back as equity futures higher. Crude oil looking for a bounce after falling below $70. With quarterly earnings still coming in at a steady clip, along with a resurgence of Covid-related concerns (and an eye on what could be an interesting employment report to end the week), we've got all the makings of a choppy market. And that seems to be playing out over the first couple days of August.
