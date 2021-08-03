Gift Box Celebrates and Supports Providence-Based Artists
The city of Providence and the Providence Warwick Convention and Visitors Bureau (PWCVB) teamed up to launch a limited-edition gift box, titled “Hope Springs Back: A Cool Collection from the Creative Capital.” Curated by Giving Beyond the Box, this box celebrates Providence-based artists and gives a portion of the proceeds to the Rhode Island Artists Relief Fund. It brings together the work of eighteen artists and organizations that make Providence the Creative Capital.www.rimonthly.com
