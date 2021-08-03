Slater’s 50/50 Announces Fantasy Draft Parties & Game Day Festivities In Time For Football Season

Seattle wide receiver Tyler Lockett continues to put up numbers. While fantasy owners may crave more consistency from the six-year professional, it’s hard to argue with the overall numbers. In 2020, his 132 targets and 100 receptions were both career highs, while his 1,054 yards fell just short of his 1,057 yards in 2019. He also posted double-digit touchdowns for the second time in three years, and his ten touchdowns tied his career-high. He’s increased his total fantasy production in each of the past four years, and he’s been inside the top 16 at his position in each of the past three years. Additionally, he has 28 touchdowns over the last three seasons, which is the fifth-most in the league during that span. It surely sounds...