Slater’s 50/50 Announces Fantasy Draft Parties & Game Day Festivities In Time For Football Season
Host Your Fantasy Football Draft Night and Score Food and Beer Specials for the Whole Season. August 03, 2021 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Slater’s 50/50, the full-service restaurant concept known for its inconceivable and unconventional mashups, with an emphasis on burgers, bacon, and beer, has announced fantasy draft parties in time for game day! Fantasy Football drafting is quickly approaching and hosting the ultimate draft party at Slater’s 50/50 will be the easiest pick of the season. Participating locations are offering a range of Fantasy Football perks including beer & appetizers specials, private and semi private dining spaces, free wifi, and loyalty passes to score discounts throughout the season. To schedule a draft party at Slater’s 50/50, guests should visit the website to place a request at their local Slater’s 50/50 location and a representative will be in touch to coordinate a custom package.www.franchising.com
