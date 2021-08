You wouldn't think chicken and pork would go together well, kind of like wearing striped pants and a polka-dotted shirt, it seems mismatched. But this One-Pan Smothered Chicken and Bacon works. Amish cooks will make it frequently for a Sunday supper. The sizzling bacon creates a glaze that you then use to coat the chicken and this creates an incredible flavor. Another touch is to add some asparagus to the skillet. Or as this recipe suggests, smother it in onion and cheese. This recipe was sent into me from a Rhoda Yoder in Choteau, Oklahoma.