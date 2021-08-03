Cancel
Justice Breyer rejects Maine church request to prevent new COVID-19 restrictions

By Fox Wilmington
foxwilmington.com
 5 days ago

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer rejected a Maine church’s request to prevent the state from reimposing COVID-19restrictions on places of worship. Breyer rejected the church’s motion for an injunction without comment, though the motion was unlikely to succeed after Maine lifted its restrictions on religious gatherings in May. But citing the Delta variant, the church argued that the governor could at any time reimpose the restrictions.

