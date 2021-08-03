Justice Breyer rejects Maine church request to prevent new COVID-19 restrictions

An order was issued Monday afternoon, August 2, 2021, for all five counties in the 4th Circuit. Based on the CDC figures, all counties in the circuit are at or near high risk. Pursuant to directives from the Missouri Supreme Court issued in May, when the CDC County Risk level is high, the mask must be worn in public indoor places. In the Circuit Court of Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties of Missouri, Emergency Covid-19 Court Requirements have been updated. Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 activity in Northwest Missouri, the following restrictions are ordered for court in the above counties only, to remain until further order: