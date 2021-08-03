Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Hamelman's Sourdough Seed Bread

By technically_bread
thefreshloaf.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI made Hamelman’s Sourdough Seed Bread the other day. I think it’s one of my favourite breads, and everyone else who tasted it loved it too. I have a lot of confidence in this bread as it always seems to come out great. The dough was nice and strong and easy to shape (I think the seeds give it some structural integrity), resulted in good oven spring and a great dark crunchy crust, and the flavour from the toasted seeds is so good. I think of it as ‘popcorn bread’ because it has such a nice nutty, salty, addictive flavour and I can eat it on its own. Though it must be quite nutritious. It also has a great fluffy, chewy texture.

www.thefreshloaf.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sourdough Bread#Wheat Bread#Breads#The Bread#Food Drink#Dutch#Technically Bread#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & Drinksrd.com

If You See a Blue Twist Tie on Your Bread Bag, This Is What It Means

Even if your bread-baking has continued beyond the long days of pandemic lockdown, sometimes you still find yourself in need of a loaf on short notice. It’s time to brush up on your supermarket tricks for shopping smarter and head down the bakery aisle. Maybe you’re looking for a rustic sourdough to eat with scrambled eggs (did you know you can eat the bumpy ones?) or a springy brioche for French toast or a really great sandwich. But with shelf after shelf of beautiful breads on offer, how can you find the best loaf? You can do your best to judge by color, looking for a golden brown crust, but color isn’t always clear—just think of the mysterious yellow cap you sometimes see on Coca-Cola bottles. You can try and smell the bread through its plastic or paper wrapping, or give it a gentle squeeze to test for crackle and give. But there’s a much, much easier way to determine the freshness of your bread: Simply look at the twist tie!
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie Recipe

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Slow Cooker Smothered Steak Recipe

Pretty much anything is possible with the aid of a slow cooker, including a delicious steak meal. While many people use their slow cooker for soup, Mexican dishes, and dips, there are plenty of other ways to also use the device — including with steak. This recipe for slow cooker smothered steak is filled with amazing flavors and two pounds of sirloin steak, helping to curb your red meat craving in a hurry. Another great part about the recipe is that it requires little fuss with just 10 minutes of prep time. The rest of the time, you can kick back, relax, and let your slow cooker do all of the work for you.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Secret Effects of Eating Grapes, Says Science

Grapes are good for your brain, heart, skin, and yes, even your waistline. Packed in antioxidants as well as vitamins and minerals, the bite-size fruit is great for snacking, as well as a garnish for salads and yogurt parfaits. Below, we provide three science-backed health benefits of grapes as well...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

The Secret Coffee Trick For a Flat Belly, Says Expert

There aren't many secrets left about coffee. America runs on it, it's best consumed black, and it's a natural diuretic—but you've heard all this. Despite what has become generally common knowledge, there are still a few lingering discoveries to be made about everyone's favorite mid-morning ritual. Perhaps most pertinent, as summer is very much upon us, is how to hack your cup of java for an especially flat stomach.
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Banana Split Cake (No-bake Dessert)

Rich, creamy and delicious dessert – with all the ingredients includes in this easy banana split cake, this recipe will be one you make again and again. 16 ounce (1 container) whipped topping, thawed (or 1 1/2 cups heavy cream) 4 ounce (1 jar) maraschino cherries, stemmed (or 4-ounce frozen...
RecipesAllrecipes.com

What the Heck Are Funeral Potatoes?

The world of food is replete with weird names that — at least initially — don't seem to tell the full story. A baked Alaska is hardly baked, and didn't come from Alaska. Head cheese is, uh, not cheese. And if you ask for sweetbread thinking you're about to get something you'd find at a bakery, you're going to be very disappointed.
AgriculturePosted by
FIRST For Women

Is It Safe to Eat Sprouted Potatoes?

If you’ve ever seen sprouted potatoes in your home, you’ve probably thought twice about eating them. After all, sprouts on potatoes are known as “eyes” for a reason: Those irregular tubes look just as creepy as peepers staring out in the dark. But as we all know, just because food...
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Coffee Creamer on Shelves, Says Dietitian

Your favorite coffee creamer is a little touch of comfort that also makes mornings a little more bearable—and it's just a drop, right? If you've secretly been wondering whether your favorite coffee creamer is actually as harmless as you hope, a dietitian has analyzed the nutrition facts of over a dozen brands to help you determine. Now, she reveals a few of the most noteworthy, including the one well-known creamer that you might need a wakeup call about… along with suggestions for some healthier, while also appealing, selections (plus, a little good news for every creamer fan).
Recipesthepioneerwoman.com

Hamburger Soup

I made this glorious hamburger soup yesterday for three very important reasons: One, it was so ding dang cold outside, all I could think about was soup recipes. Two, church was canceled (church? canceled? I don’t understand!) and I didn’t have anything else to do. Three, I was hungry, man. I love hamburger soup so much, because you can add whatever veggies you want: zucchini, green beans, corn, even mushrooms. It’s meaty and hearty and flavorful and satisfying. Mmmmmm! It just feels good to eat it. My kids loved every single bite of this. (And so did their mom, by the way.)
Recipesdizzybusyandhungry.com

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad is a refreshing, healthy and easy to make side salad. It's perfect for summer, and pairs beautifully with any entree. If you're looking for a summery side salad, this easy cucumber salad might be exactly what you need. Made with onions, mayonnaise, and mint, it's packed with amazing flavors, but made in less than 15 minutes.
Recipesthecozycook.com

Mushroom Chicken

This mushroom chicken recipe has juicy chicken that’s smothered in a thick and creamy mushroom sauce that encompasses the flavor and consistency of gravy. Serve this with mashed potatoes and roasted green beans for a delicious, freezer-friendly family dinner!. Mushroom Chicken. You are definitely going to drink this creamy mushroom...
Recipesgoodhousekeeping.com

Easy chicken casserole

Our chicken casserole is one of our most popular recipes. The prep time is just 15 minutes and it can be ready in just an hour. It can be frozen for up to a month so is perfect for batch cooking. If you're looking for a chicken casserole that feels...
Recipes12tomatoes.com

Irish Potato Salad

Potato salad was one of those dishes growing up that was served at every potluck, every Easter celebration, and every church dinner I ever attended. Of course I always liked my mom’s version (and later my own recipe) the best since if it’s not seasoned properly it can be sort of…homogeneous. But, when I found this recipe for Irish potato salad I knew it would be anything but boring.
Recipescookitonce.com

Crockpot Cheesy Potatoes

Prep Time: 5 mins | Cook Time: 4 hrs 15 mins | Total Time: 4 hrs 20 mins | Servings: 6 people. This family’s favourite crockpot dish is super cheesy and incredibly delicious! A breeze to prep using only a few simple ingredients. Assemble all the ingredients in a crockpot and set to cook. No need for any fussy preparation or to stay in the kitchen for long, just set it and forget about it.
Recipeseatwell101.com

Baked Garlic Chicken

Baked Garlic Chicken – Super quick, easy, and delicious, this baked garlic chicken is the perfect chicken breast dinner for a weeknight! Chicken is seasoned with plenty of spices, drenched in melted butter, then baked to juicy perfection with a crisp parmesan topping. You can get as creative as you’d like with the seasoning mix, and this baked chicken recipe only takes a few minutes to assemble. Enjoy!
acidrefluxdiettips.org

One-Pot Taco Spaghetti

Heat olive oil in a large stockpot over medium-high heat. Add ground beef, yellow onions, and taco seasoning. Cook until beef has browned, about 3-5 minutes, making sure to crumble the beef as it cooks. Stir in tomato paste and diced tomatoes, then stir. Add spaghetti and water. Bring to...
Recipesamish365.com

Perfect Picnic Corn Chip Salad

When I post recipes like this Perfect Picnic Corn Chip Salad, I inevitably get emails from people shaking their heads or finger-wagging saying “this is not an Amish recipe, shame on you for posting it." I’ve said before that Amish cooking is very difficult to define. There are plenty of “classic recipes “that do capture the essence of Amish culinary culture, staples like shoofly pie and chicken corn soup. But then they’re also legions of “adopted recipes “that will get passed into an Amish community and become very popular, like this Perfect Picnic Corn Chip Salad. I've seen this exact recipe in several settlements.

Comments / 0

Community Policy