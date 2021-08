On Friday, Lotus Thrones release their new album Lovers in Wartime via Disorder Records. The project was started by Heath Rave, former drummer of Wolvhammer and Across Tundras, during the pandemic in 2020, and the new album was mixed by Sanford Parker (Minsk, Corrections House). Lotus Thrones takes a stylistic turn away from the sludge and black metal of Rave’s previous bands and incorporates a greater degree of melodic post-punk into the songwriting, and the end result is more of a heavy goth sound inspired by the likes of Killing Joke and Sisters of Mercy. Today, we’re streaming the full album in its entirety ahead of its Friday release. Listen below.