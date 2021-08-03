What’s the Price of a GMC Hummer EV?
The price is between $80,000 and $112,000 depending on the specific version and features you get. If you haven’t heard, General Motors is bringing back the Hummer name as an all-electric truck and, later, an SUV. Other than the “no gas” nature of the new truck, the other big difference is that the new Hummer is really a GMC, with Hummer being a kind of sub-brand of GMC. It kind of makes sense given the tough and capable truck focus of GMC.www.autotrader.com
