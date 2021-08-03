Cancel
What’s the Price of a GMC Hummer EV?

By Brian Moody
autotrader.com
 3 days ago

The price is between $80,000 and $112,000 depending on the specific version and features you get. If you haven’t heard, General Motors is bringing back the Hummer name as an all-electric truck and, later, an SUV. Other than the “no gas” nature of the new truck, the other big difference is that the new Hummer is really a GMC, with Hummer being a kind of sub-brand of GMC. It kind of makes sense given the tough and capable truck focus of GMC.

CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2023 GMC Sierra EV

GMC's Hummer EV was just the start of the brand's electric pickup-truck journey, as we now know that there will be a second model set to follow the Hummer in the near future. Likely to be similar to the upcoming Chevrolet Silverado EV, the unnamed GMC pickup could adopt the existing Sierra nameplate or may introduce a new moniker altogether. For now, we're assuming it will simply be called Sierra EV. It will be a full-size pickup set to compete with the Ford F-150 Lightning and will likely be cheaper and more work-focused than the expensive, off-road-capable Hummer.
Buying CarsCarscoops

GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 Comes Loaded With Towing Technology

The GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 will soon reach the hands of customers, as it’s slated for launch this Fall, and in addition to offering insane levels of straight-line performance, it will also come loaded with advanced towing technologies. Details from a GM Fleet Order Guide recently hit the web...
Carsinsideevs.com

MKBHD Checks Out GMC Hummer EVs In Person

After checking the Ford F-150 Lightning ( ), Marques Brownlee (aka MKBHD) visited GMC's studio to see the two upcoming all-electric Hummers - GMC Hummer EV pickup and GMC Hummer EV SUV. According to Marques Brownlee, those are the only two working units in the world. They both look massive...
Carsgmauthority.com

GM Design Team Shares Early GMC Hummer EV Sketch

The GM design team has shared an early preliminary sketch that it used during the design process for the GMC Hummer EV pickup. This rendering is described by GM as an ideation sketch, which likely means it was used while the automaker was still deliberating on the final design for the production GMC Hummer EV pickup. It looks quite a bit different than the vehicle that will hit U.S. roads later this year, incorporating angular bodywork, large alloy wheels and a small black-painted tailgate with red Hummer lettering, small square LED taillights mounted high up on the rear fascia. This design sketch also doesn’t have features like the GMC MultiPro tailgate, glass Infinity Roof, power rear drop glass and power tonneau cover.
CarsCarscoops

Discover The Numerous Features Of The 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup And SUV

General Motors has resurrected a popular nameplate with the GMC Hummer EV and tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee recently had the opportunity to check it out in person. Brownlee was offered an up-close look at both the Hummer EV pickup and the Hummer EV SUV. In this clip, he discusses some of the most intriguing features of the duo, including some features that you may not have previously known about.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Chevy And GMC Trucks Can't Catch A Break

Just when things were finally beginning to get back on track for General Motors' light-duty and heavy-duty pickup trucks, another production pause is about to begin. The Detroit Free Press has confirmed with the automaker that it will idle production at the three plants that build the Chevy Silverado 1500, GMC Sierra 1500 and HD variants of both starting next Monday for one week's time.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

There Will Be a New Camaro-But It’s a 4-Door EV: No!

We’ve been telling you for a year that the Camaro was on its deathbed, and we were wrong. There will be a new one. But finding that it will be a four-door and all-electric makes us wish it was dead. Sorry, Chevy. The current Camaro won’t be replaced. Automotive News...
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

GMC Savana Discount Takes $1,250 Off Price In July 2021

General Motors is offering a nationwide GMC Savana discount that reduces the price of the van by $1,250 during July 2021. Notably, the offer appears to apply to all trim levels of 2021 Savana Cargo and Passenger vans. As GM Authority reported previously, it appears the automaker is no longer offering incentives for any remaining 2020 Savana units.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Every New Cadillac Will Be Electric From Here on Out

The electric revolution is well on its way, and Cadillac has joined the long list of automakers that are going EV-only. Like other automakers, Cadillac has decided to set its deadline for fully transitioning into an EV-only automaker by 2030. Here’s a look at how the company plans to transition and what those EVs may look like.
Buying Carstheweeklydriver.com

Used pickup truck prices surge, notably Ram and GMC

Support independent journalism with a donation to The Weekly Driver. If you’re considering the purchase of a new used pickup truck, be forewarned. The prices may be alarming, notably for a Ram 1500 or GMC Sierra 1500. Both trucks are among the top-10 vehicles with the greatest prices increases, according...
CarsTire Business

Detore: To EV or not to EV? That's the question

You notice plenty of things when you drive 2,150 miles across the beauty of New England. The topography of the land makes the boldest statement: the pines, the mountains, the coastline, the sea. Some of the most pristine views you'll ever see anywhere. Then there's the architecture. One marvels at...
Carsfoxwilmington.com

General Motors is going to school with new electric bus

General Motors is getting into the bus business. GM CEO Mary Barra announced on Wednesday that the automaker is developing an all-electric or hydrogen fuel cell-electric medium duty truck platform that can be used to build buses, wreckers and other service vehicles. Details on the model were not announced, but...
Carsgmauthority.com

General Motors Will Offer An Electric Chevy Van

General Motors will offer a new full-size Chevy electric van model. The new Chevy van EV will join an upcoming Chevy-branded medium duty truck as part of General Motors’ expanding all-electric commercial vehicle lineup. The new electric van and electric medium truck were confirmed by GM CEO Mary Barra during...
CarsAutoblog

Chevrolet's Bolt EV battery fire recall has cost GM nearly $1 billion

The ongoing recall of the Chevy Bolt EV hit GM's earnings prospects to the tune of approximately $800 million, the company said when it announced its second-quarter financial results. The car has been recalled twice now due to a potential battery fire issue, and customers are still being urged to carefully monitor their cars' state of charge and park them outside when possible.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

GM's Chevy Bolt EV Fire Fiasco Could Cost $11,000 Per Car

The Chevrolet Bolt EV is not a car you want to be in right now. Numerous reports have surfaced over the last month of the little electric hatchback going up in smoke, prompting General Motors to warn owners not to park inside or charge their Bolts overnight. Although the issue has been known for a long time, GM hasn't always come to the party when customers lose their cars to fire, with one individual being told to sue if he's not happy with being left in debt with no car. It's a massive mess, but it seems that GM is finally taking responsibility.

