What’s the Price of a GMC Hummer EV?

The GM design team has shared an early preliminary sketch that it used during the design process for the GMC Hummer EV pickup. This rendering is described by GM as an ideation sketch, which likely means it was used while the automaker was still deliberating on the final design for the production GMC Hummer EV pickup. It looks quite a bit different than the vehicle that will hit U.S. roads later this year, incorporating angular bodywork, large alloy wheels and a small black-painted tailgate with red Hummer lettering, small square LED taillights mounted high up on the rear fascia. This design sketch also doesn’t have features like the GMC MultiPro tailgate, glass Infinity Roof, power rear drop glass and power tonneau cover.