We have top men working on it right now. Top men. In one of the oddest headlines so far in an already odd year, a federal judge in New York ruled that a three and a half thousand year old tablet must be forfeited by retail giant Hobby Lobby. How in the world did some arts and crafts store get their hands on this? It's kind of a long story, and it involves the smuggling of historical artifacts that are later sold on the black market.