Sundance Film Festival sets vaccination requirement for 2022

Times Daily
 5 days ago

Anyone looking to go to the Sundance Film Festival in Utah next year is going to need more than a badge. All participants must be fully vaccinated too, festival director Tabitha Jackson said Tuesday.

