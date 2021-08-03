The Weeknd Sees Kids in His Future

After a year of marriage, Tove Lo revealed that she has mixed in some ‘happy love songs’ into her new music, inspired by her love!. While singer Tove Lo admits that her usual music is filled with “strong emotions” and a “darker tone,” she opened up in a new interview about her new season of music and how her “spontaneous marriage” inspired some “happy love songs.” “Obviously, I thrive so much in writing about strong emotions, but when I’m happily in love, I would struggle to write… I can’t just write a whole album about love!” the “Habits” singer told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “However, I have found that even when I’m happy with someone, I still like, ‘This is too good, something bad is probably going to come, because I don’t deserve this.’ I just end up writing about like, my fears.”