The Florida county where the majority of Walt Disney World is located is now under a State of Emergency. Yesterday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their mask guidelines for vaccinated individuals in the U.S.. Today, Orange County, Florida Mayor Jerry Demings gave an update on the current state of COVID-19 infections in the community. The Mayor has signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in an attempt to avoid another shutdown. The state of emergency will last 7 days.