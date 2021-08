An Elwood man is dead after a Sunday night drowning at the Lake Of the Ozarks. According to Troop F of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Elwood, Kansas resident Cornelious Anderson was seen going into the water at about 11:30 Sunday night by contracted security staff at the Shady Gators Bar and Grill, located at the 7.5 mile-marker of the main channel.