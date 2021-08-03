Cancel
VIDEO: Complete Repair with U-POL, Part 2

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
bodyshopbusiness.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow to properly use U-POL’s System 20 Primer and Clearcoats. Dan Reutter, technical specialist with U-POL, demonstrates how to perform a complete repair with U-POL’s line of fillers, glazes and coatings. In this video, Reutter discusses U-POL’s System 20 Primer and Clearcoats which utilize the same set of hardeners, making them extremely easy to use. Part 2 in a 3-part series.

