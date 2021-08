Rainbow Six Siege has today launched its Year 6 Season 2.2 (Y6S2.2) update, so here is the official list of changes and fixes for this update. As this is a midseason update, this changes a lot of the game up and introduces a round of buffs and nerfs to various Operators. Most notably, this includes several buffs to Tachanka and his Shumika Launcher, who the team believes is still in a bad spot following his recent rework. There are some other notable changes as well, including my girl Frost having the 1.5x scope on her main weapon removed. I get why, but I’m still shedding a tear today either way. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with the Rainbow Six Siege Y6S2.2 update!