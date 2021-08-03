$85 for members

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new Amazon Fresh store opened in Warrington, Bucks County on Thursday. It’s the first Amazon Fresh in Pennsylvania, which the company describes as a “low price grocery store.”
“We’re excited to begin serving the Warrington community and to welcome customers into our doors today,” said Ron Marra, store manager at the new Warrington Amazon Fresh grocery store, in a release. “Customers shopping at the store will find low prices, a broad selection of high-quality food and convenient, innovative shopping features. I’m also proud that this store has created hundreds of good jobs with benefits locally.”
The store offers...
Comments / 0