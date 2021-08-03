Emergency repairs set for Nebraska City Airport
(Nebraska City) -- KMAland's recent heat wave took its toll on infrastructure at a local airport. Meeting in special session Monday afternoon, the Nebraska City Airport Authority Board approved emergency repairs to the airport's runway. City Administrator Lou Leone tells KMA News a section of the runway recently buckled due to extreme heat. Leone says emergency action was necessary because money for the repairs wasn't budgeted.www.kmaland.com
Comments / 0