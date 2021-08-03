Microsoft reveals Aqua Shift Special Edition Xbox Series X|S controller

Video games are an art form that provides all kinds of entertainment for millions of people all over the world. They can take us to distant worlds, introduce us to fantastic characters, and even tell wonderful stories. Some games however, can help us experience the wonders of our own world, being less of a game and being more of a simulation. When Microsoft Flight Simulator released for PC last year, we admired the attention to detail and the incredible technology behind the game in our review. Now the game is coming to Xbox Series X|S, and we’ve had some time experiencing the console version. Does it hold up to the PC version? Well we definitely think so.