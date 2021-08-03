Cancel
Video Games

Microsoft reveals Aqua Shift Special Edition Xbox Series X|S controller

By Tom West
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Aqua Shift Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller is a beautiful looking peripheral, and you can preorder it today for $69.99 ready for its release on August 31st. Microsoft is renowned for throwing out Special Edition controllers in a semi-regular fashion, so it’s no surprise that we are here covering a new item to join your collection. What is a surprise, however, is just how undeniably beautiful this beast is — the Xbox Wireless Controller - Aqua Shift Special Edition is primed in a “colour-shifting blue shimmer” that’s inspired by the fantasy of gaming.

