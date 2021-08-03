Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Green Knight

By Kevin Hal l
Posted by 
GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Green Knight, A24’s Arthurian medieval fantasy starring Dev Patel and directed by David Lowery, finally hit theaters last weekend after a spate of pandemic pushbacks. The film is worth the wait: the performances from Patel and co-stars Joel Edgerton, Alicia Vikander, and Barry Keoghan are great, Lowery outdid himself with the beautiful and often trippy imagery, and The Green Knight is scoring high among critics. But it’s also leaving audiences a little confused and more than a little overwhelmed, especially those who don’t know the King Arthur legends from top to bottom. The ending is especially vexing, with a fakeout, a montage/dream sequence and ambiguous final shot all rolled into one. Here’s a crash course to help explain things.

www.gq.com

Comments / 0

GQMagazine

GQMagazine

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

Look Sharp. Live Smart.

 http://gq.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dev Patel
Person
Barry Keoghan
Person
Alicia Vikander
Person
Joel Edgerton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A24#The Green Knight#The Green Chapel#Allusio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesMiddletown Press

Review: In 'The Green Knight,' an enchanting Arthurian dream

It's a question that's long vexed scholars of the 14th century chivalric romance “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight." The movie, like the epic poem, is full of mysteries, most of them unspoken. But the knight's unlikely color — Why isn't he a more typical knightly blue? — is a question voiced by the characters of David Lowery’s adaptation, “The Green Knight.” He's green, answers Dev Patel's Sir Gawain, because it's the shade of rot.
MoviesComicBook

The Green Knight Officially Certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes

Hitting theaters today is the story of Sir Gawain with The Green Knight, an adaptation that Rotten Tomatoes confirms is "certified fresh" based on the number of positive critical reviews calculated on the aggregator site. While audiences might be more familiar with action-packed adaptations of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, this story serves as an adaptation of a poem that focuses more on Gawain's (Dev Patel) quest to face his own mortality and the trials he encounters along his way that question the nature of his potential sacrifice. The Green Knight is currently playing in theaters.
MoviesComicBook

The Green Knight Stars on the Fantastical Arthurian Adventure

Since the earliest days of cinema, the legends of King Arthur have been brought to life on the big-screen a countless number of times, with these stories often leaning into the more exciting elements of the lore and the action-packed elements of such legends. David Lowery's The Green Knight, on the other hand, focuses less on Arthur and more on Gawain, delivering audiences a much more existential reflection on the tenets of being a knight when one is faced with their own demise. Not only will the experience be more layered and complex than what audiences might be expecting, but the project was a unique challenge for the stars as well. The Green Knight lands in theaters on July 30th.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Green Knight Review: A Spectacular And Stunning Arthurian Legend

Phenomenally talented filmmakers who prove themselves to be genre polymaths are an exceptionally rare breed, which is why it has been exhilarating to watch the growth and development of writer/director David Lowery. Since breaking out in 2013 when the romantic crime drama Ain’t Them Bodies Saints, he has seemingly made a point of exploring new kinds of stories with each new project, and the results have been remarkable each time out – be it the family-friendly adventure in Pete’s Dragon, the haunting beauty of A Ghost Story, or the enchanting charm of The Old Man And The Gun.
Moviesvanyaland.com

‘The Green Knight’ Review: A sparse, slow and stale spectacle

Since the end of The Hobbit films, high fantasy has found itself in a pretty fascinating and weird place, on the downslope from its rapid (and rabid) ascent from irrelevance to lauded mass popularity back down to semi-irrelevance again. Sure, you’ll get big-budget attempts to recapture that Lord of the Rings lightning with movies like Warcraft, or a few interesting spins on classic legends (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Robin Hood ’18), but it takes a special kind of film to juggle the necessary revisionism needed to innovate in a genre like this while also reinforcing just why people like going to in the first place. So, when one comes along of immense moral relevance to the problems of the day that also happens to be directed by a master and acted by a brilliant ensemble cast, you pay attention. It depicts a conflict between one’s code of honor, nature, and what society (and the protagonist’s loves, ultimately) tells them to do, and it’s assisted by handsomely-rendered computer-generated effects, its structure given an inherent sturdiness, as we’re all already familiar with its source since it’s been adapted from one of the most recognizable stories in the western canon.
MoviesCinema Blend

Dev Patel & Joel Edgerton | 'The Green Knight' Interview

The Green Knight’s Dev Patel and Joel Edgerton discuss their upcoming A24 film with CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg. Uncover the stars' inspiration behind their portrayals, and why they love filmmaker David Lowery’s incredibly authentic set pieces - even more than a Star Wars set for one of them!. 00:00 - Intro.
Moviesrcreader.com

Prime Amazon: “Jungle Cruise,” “The Green Knight,” and “Stillwater”

Its plot is needlessly complicated and its effects are occasionally chintzy and its leads don't display anything in the way of romantic (let alone sexual) chemistry, and Disney's Jungle Cruise is still mostly a hoot – a ride turned into a movie turned back into a ride. Director Jaume Collet-Serra's family adventure may be as self-referential and avaricious as any of the Mouse House's live-action blockbusters, but the film's cheerful spirit and charm prove utterly infectious, and I wound up having more and more fun as the film progressed. While this thing may not hit the manic highs of the better Pirates of the Caribbeans, it's hard not to kind of adore a release that has the wit, at one point, to turn The Rock into stone.
MoviesPosted by
KPCW

Friday Film Review--"The Green Knight"

Be forewarned. The Green Knight is a beautiful film that – for some – will be tough to sit through. Mark Harrington has this week’s Friday Film Review. This week’s film is The Green Knight, a new release by A24 and currently showing only in theaters. The film is directed by David Lowery and stars Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton and Sean Harris.
MoviesABC News

'The Green Knight' review: Dev Patel deserves Oscar attention

It's both odd and exhilarating to see a genuine movie masterpiece sneak up on you in a summer built for escapist junk. But "The Green Knight," now exclusively in theaters, brims over with an artistry that urges an audience to stay focused or lose its way. A never-better Dev Patel...
MoviesObserver

How the Costumes of ‘The Green Knight’ Helped Tell Its Magical, Surreal Story

After sketching what would become The Green Knight’s most defining image, an open crown adorned with metal plates and an angelic, vertical halo attached to the back, costume designer Malgosia Turzanska (Stranger Things, Hell or High Water) knew right away that this is what they would look like, what she wasn’t sure about, was if it would work. “I was like, how the hell is that gonna go on someone’s head?,” the designer told Observer over Zoom.
Beauty & FashionSFGate

How 'The Green Knight' Makeup Team Transformed Actor Ralph Ineson

The eponymous mythical entity in David Lowery’s Arthurian reinterpretation “The Green Knight” was as tactile on set as it appears on screen. Imposing and oaken, this embodiment of the unknown (death and nature) is played by actor Ralph Ineson (“The Witch”) with masterful prosthetics from seasoned makeup effects artist Barrie Gower (“Game of Thrones”) and his team at BGFX, the London-based company he co-founded with his wife Sarah Gower.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Dev Patel apologised to Armando Iannucci ahead of David Copperfield role: ‘I know you’re going to face a barrage of comments’

Dev Patel has discussed being cast inThe Personal History of David Copperfield, saying he knew there would be a “barrage of comments” about the colour of his skin. Patel, who is a British actor of Indian heritage, played Copperfield in the 2019 film based on Charles Dickens’s book. Copperfield is widely thought to be based on Dickens himself.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Quentin Tarantino vowed as a kid never to share a ‘penny’ with his mom

Talk about foreshadowing. Quentin Tarantino has revealed in a new interview that he vowed as a kid never to share a penny of his movie-making fortune with his mother, because she allegedly discouraged his writing career. The Oscar-winner told “Billions” co-creator Brian Koppelman on his acclaimed podcast, “The Moment,” that...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Trailer: Butler vs. Grillo In Carnahan’s “Copshop”

The trailer has been released for “The Grey” and “Boss Level” filmmaker Joe Carnahan’s newest feature “Copshop” which brings together the two biggest titans of action B-movies – Frank Grillo and Gerard Butler. Delivering a loose spin on John Carpenter’s “Assault on Precinct 13,” the movie sees a small Nevada...
Moviesbostonhassle.com

REVIEW: Annette (2021) dir. Leos Carax

Over the years, there have been a handful of films which have struck me as so astounding that I’ve felt compelled to track every step of their production. The first I can remember is Bubba Ho-Tep, the premise of which– an aging Elvis Presley, played by Bruce Campbell, defends his nursing home from an evil mummy in a cowboy hat– felt like it could have sprung directly from my fevered teenage brain. I felt similarly about Grindhouse, the specificity of which seemed to be made exclusively for me and my film school friends (sadly, its box office returns suggest that this may have actually been the case). A few of these films, such as David Fincher’s long-gestating adaptation of the alt-comix body horror classic Black Hole or Alejandro Jodorowsky’s “metaphysical gangster film” King Shot, have yet to materialize, and are almost certainly dead in the water. This, perhaps, is why I feel the need to keep tabs on these films: their very existence seems so unlikely that, if I turn away, I’m afraid they’ll disappear.
Moviesgamingideology.com

Lord of the Rings: Peter Jackson almost killed one of the hobbits

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. Merry and Pippin actors Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd recently started a podcast, Friendship Onion, where they talked about their experiences working on the Lord of the Rings movies. Towards the end of the trilogy, the One Ring was thrown back into the fires of Mount Doom, saving Middle Earth and ending the war against Sauron. Not many people died on the trip, but Merry and Pippin’s actors recently revealed that director Peter Jackson had to turn down an unexpectedly tragic moment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy