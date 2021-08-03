The Green Knight
The Green Knight, A24's Arthurian medieval fantasy starring Dev Patel and directed by David Lowery, finally hit theaters last weekend after a spate of pandemic pushbacks. The film is worth the wait: the performances from Patel and co-stars Joel Edgerton, Alicia Vikander, and Barry Keoghan are great, Lowery outdid himself with the beautiful and often trippy imagery, and The Green Knight is scoring high among critics. But it's also leaving audiences a little confused and more than a little overwhelmed, especially those who don't know the King Arthur legends from top to bottom. The ending is especially vexing, with a fakeout, a montage/dream sequence and ambiguous final shot all rolled into one. Here's a crash course to help explain things.
