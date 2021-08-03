The Green Knight

Since the end of The Hobbit films, high fantasy has found itself in a pretty fascinating and weird place, on the downslope from its rapid (and rabid) ascent from irrelevance to lauded mass popularity back down to semi-irrelevance again. Sure, you’ll get big-budget attempts to recapture that Lord of the Rings lightning with movies like Warcraft, or a few interesting spins on classic legends (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Robin Hood ’18), but it takes a special kind of film to juggle the necessary revisionism needed to innovate in a genre like this while also reinforcing just why people like going to in the first place. So, when one comes along of immense moral relevance to the problems of the day that also happens to be directed by a master and acted by a brilliant ensemble cast, you pay attention. It depicts a conflict between one’s code of honor, nature, and what society (and the protagonist’s loves, ultimately) tells them to do, and it’s assisted by handsomely-rendered computer-generated effects, its structure given an inherent sturdiness, as we’re all already familiar with its source since it’s been adapted from one of the most recognizable stories in the western canon.