Athletics: Teenager Mu ends long American wait for 800m gold

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Athletics - Women's 800m - Final - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 3, 2021. Athing Mu of the United States reacts after crossing the line first to win gold, next to Raevyn Rogers of the United States who won bronze (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson) TOKYO — Athing Mu of the United States won the gold medal in the Olympic women's 800 meters final on Tuesday, her country's first victory in the event in more than half a century, as her compatriot Raevyn Rogers grabbed bronze.

KTVZ

Athing Mu ends U.S. drought with 800m gold, Rogers bronze

Athing Mu, 17, won the U.S. its first Olympic gold in the women's 800m in 53 years, clocking 1:55.21 to break teammate Ajee Wilson's American record from 2017; Raevyn Rogers ran a personal-best 1:56.81 for bronze.
