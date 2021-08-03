Athletics: Teenager Mu ends long American wait for 800m gold
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Athletics - Women's 800m - Final - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 3, 2021. Athing Mu of the United States reacts after crossing the line first to win gold, next to Raevyn Rogers of the United States who won bronze (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson) TOKYO — Athing Mu of the United States won the gold medal in the Olympic women's 800 meters final on Tuesday, her country's first victory in the event in more than half a century, as her compatriot Raevyn Rogers grabbed bronze.www.ksl.com
