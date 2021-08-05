Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Chipmunks test positive for Bubonic plague near Lake Tahoe

By Clara Hill
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23IxIS_0bGNX7FO00

A beach on Lake Tahoe has been closed after local chipmunks tested positive for the plague , according to reports.

El Dorado County officials said the Taylor Creek Visitor Center on Lake Tahoe ’s Kiva Beach would be closed temporarily following chipmunks were found to have the plague.

Carla Hass, a spokesperson for local authorities, said the animals had not come into contact with any humans, according to the Tahoe Daily Tribune .

They hope their efforts to rid the area of the disease will be carried out by 5 August, and that the area will be open again by the weekend. Some areas will stay open, such as the Tallac Site and the Kiva picnic parking lot.

The plague is a bacterial infection that is spread by feral rodents, such as chipmunks and rats, via their fleas. Humans can be infected through close contact with these animals.

Symptoms show after two weeks. These range from fever, headache, chills, and weakness and swollen lymph nodes. There are three kinds of plague; septicemic, pneumonic and bubonic, which makes up 80 per cent of the US cases.

To prevent contracting it, officials recommend using repellant and vaccinating your pets. Previously, public health officials have advised avoiding rodents.

“It’s important that individuals take precautions for themselves and their pets when outdoors, especially while walking, hiking or camping in areas where wild rodents are present,” Dr Nancy Williams, the local public health officer, said in a statement in 2020 following a man being diagnosed with the disease. “Human cases of plague are extremely rare but can be very serious.”

The resident of Lake Tahoe was the first person to be found to have the disease in five years in the state. Between 2016 to 2019, 20 local animals were found to be in contact with the disease, according to the AP .

Before this, the last recorded diagnosis of the plague in California were two people believed to have contracted it after being bitten by a flea in Yosemite National Park. Last month, a 10-year-old girl died after contracting the disease in Colorado, but experts were unsure where and how she contracted it.

“Medical and health professionals are trying to track down where she contracted the disease,” A local public health official from La Plata County told the The Durango Herald . “At this time, that is still unknown.”

According to the CDC , most of the cases of the plague happen in rural areas in the western region of the US, in states such as Oregon, Colorado and California and on average, there are seven cases a year. The last epidemic was in Los Angeles between 1924 and 1925.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

206K+
Followers
97K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bubonic Plague#Septicemic Plague#Pneumonic Plague#Lake Tahoe#El Dorado County#The Tahoe Daily Tribune#Ap#The The Durango Herald#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Pharmaceuticalshealththoroughfare.com

Iceland’s Rising Covid-19 Case Count Reveals News About Vaccine Efficiency

It’s been just reported that in Iceland, 96% of women and 90% of men who are at least 16 years old or older have received at least one dose of a Covid 19 vaccine. The vaccination rate, which is one of the highest ones in the world, is making it a particularly interesting place to look at the incidence and severity of breakthrough infections.
Teller County, COFOX21News.com

Dog tests positive for plague in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo.– A dog has tested positive for the plague after probable exposure near the Divide Trail Loop at Hayden Divide Park in Teller County. El Paso County Public Health would like to advise the public on how to avoid exposure to the plague. Plague is caused by the...
WildlifePosted by
Whiskey Riff

Estimated 40% Of White-Tailed Deer Tested Were Positive For COVID Antibodies

Preliminary research from the U.S. Department of Agriculture indicates that white-tailed deer appear to be contracting the coronavirus in the wild. According to National Geographic, COVID antibodies were found to be present in roughly 40% of the deer tested between January and March of 2021. As part of an ongoing study, blood samples were taken from more than 600 deer in Michigan, Illinois, New York, and Pennsylvania over the last decade. Of the 152 samples taken in the early part […] The post Estimated 40% Of White-Tailed Deer Tested Were Positive For COVID Antibodies first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Poor Air In Denver Could Cause ‘More Chronic Heart & Lung Conditions’ In Healthy People

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – With the entire state of Colorado under an Air Quality Alert for unhealthy air, a first since the state health department began recording such records in 2011, Saturday was a rough day for those looking to recreate outside. Despite a thick haze over the Boulder Valley, the Ironman 70.3 went on as scheduled. For hours, the fittest of the fit biked, swam, and ran, and some battled an unmistakable burn through it all. (credit: CBS) “Now I feel sort of crummy and my lungs hurt a bit,” said Robby Deckard of Louisville. It was the same for others like Brandon...
Public HealthPosted by
Vice

Sorry, This Lake Tahoe Beach Is Closed Due to the Plague

Areas of Lake Tahoe have shut down after multiple chipmunks recently tested positive for the plague, according to the Tahoe Daily Tribune. This is not the first time that the plague has been detected in parts of California. The plague is naturally present in the sunshine state and is often found in rodents such as chipmunks or squirrels, or even their fleas.
California StateNBC Los Angeles

Some Areas of Lake Tahoe in Calif. Closed Over Animals With Plague

Officials are closing some areas on the south shore of Lake Tahoe after some chipmunks tested positive for plague. The Tahoe Daily Tribune reports that the Taylor Creek Visitor Center, Kiva Beach and their parking areas will be off-limits through Friday. During that time, the U.S. Forest Service will be...
South Lake Tahoe, CASierra Sun

Positive plague test results lead to closures in South Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Based on positive plague tests and planned vector control treatments, the Taylor Creek Visitor Center, Kiva Beach and their respective parking areas will be closed through Friday, officials announced this weekend. The positive tests were found in chipmunks with no human contact, said El Dorado...
Truckee, CAHanford Sentinel

Officials: 4 dead after jet crash near Lake Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Four people were on a twin-engine jet that crashed and burned near a golf course in the Lake Tahoe area, killing all aboard, authorities said Tuesday. Two crew members and two passengers died when the Bombardier CL 600 crashed “under unknown circumstances" in Truckee, California, short of an airport runway Monday afternoon, according to a Federal Aviation Administration notice.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

The Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading in the Following Locations

Here’s Where the Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading. Now that the Lambda version of the coronavirus has become the prevalent strain in Peru and continues to circulate over most of South America, health officials are beginning to track its progress. Preliminary data suggest the variant, also known as the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy