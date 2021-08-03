Being authentic in a world of filters
WASHINGTON (ABC7) — As social media inundates much of our personal and professional lives, it’s easy to get lost in the illusion that everything is as picture perfect as you see on your screen. Dr. Dain Heer, bestselling author and co-creator of Access Consciousness, discussed how seeing through the filtered lens of Instagram and Facebook can take a heavy toll on our mind and spirit. He also shared tips to help us focus on being our authentic self in the social media frenzy.wjla.com
Comments / 0