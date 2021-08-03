Being authentic in a world of filters

In our last exciting installment, we discussed the Filter Bubble. To refresh: Your news and information from the internet is filtered by algorithms and artificial intelligence to deliver to you exactly what you want to see. The filter bubble is an internet environment that is constructed of your own biases and opinions. A possible side-effect of this is a distorted version of reality where truth is false, attacks on our capital are an acceptable means of protest, and vaccines are a global conspiracy to inject 5G microchips that will result in depopulation of the entire planet. I’m not making this up.