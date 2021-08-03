Tokyo 2020: Why are the Olympic skateboarders all so young?

China lead the medal table at the Tokyo Olympics at the end of day 13 of the Games. The nation has 34 gold medals so far, putting them five clear of the second-placed United States.Hosts Japan, meanwhile, trail the USA by seven golds.Great Britain have fallen back down to sixth in the standings with 16 golds – only behind the fifth-placed Russian Olympic Committee on silver and bronze medals and one gold short of Australia, who are fourth.FOLLOW LIVE: Latest updates from the Olympic GamesOn Thursday, Matt Walls claimed men’s omnium gold for Britain in the velodrome, while Holly Bradshaw finally secured a podium place at her third Games with bronze in the women’s pole vault.Here is the medal table in full (updated as of 3.30pm BST Thursday 6 August)RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal1China342416742United States293527913Japan221014464Australia17519415ROC162220586Great Britain161817517Germany9916348France7119279Italy710183510Netherlands79102611New Zealand7661912South Korea6491913Hungary 5731514Canada5581815Cuba5341216Brazil 4481617Czech Republic432918Spain3451218Switzerland3451220Poland3341021Croatia332822Jamaica313723Belgium311524Sweden250725Chinese Taipei2461226Georgia241727Denmark224828Iran221528Norway221530Slovenia211431Ecuador210332Greece201332Uzbekistan201334Kosovo200234Qatar200236Ukraine1391337Romania130437Venezuela130439Hong Kong, China122539Kenya122541Slovakia120341South Africa120343Austria115743Turkey115745Serbia114646Indonesia113547Bulgaria112447Portugal112449Belarus111349Ethiopia111349Philippines111349Uganda111353Tunisia110254Ireland102354Israel102356Estonia101256Fiji101256Latvia101256Thailand101260Bahamas100160Bermuda100160Morocco100160Puerto Rico100164Colombia031465India023566Armenia021366Dominican Republic021366Kyrgyzstan021369Mongolia012369San Marino012371Jordan011271Nigeria011273Namibia010173North Macedonia010173Turkmenistan010176Kazakhstan007777Azerbaijan003377Egypt003377Mexico003380Finland002281Argentina001181Burkina Faso001181Ghana001181Grenada001181Ivory Coast001181Kuwait001181Malaysia001181Syria0011 Read More Tokyo Olympics 2020 schedule: Day-by-day events, dates, times and venuesWhy is Russia banned from the Olympics and what is ROC?