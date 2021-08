When Philadelphia’s BlackStar Film Festival opens its doors — both in-person and for virtual events — later this week, the venerable annual event will be celebrating a major milestone: its tenth anniversary. It’s a major turning point for a festival that has come to be recognized as a significant celebration of the visual and storytelling traditions of the African diaspora, as well as of global communities of color. Over the past decade, the festival has enjoyed continued growth, both in the scope and reach of the festival itself and with new and ongoing year-round initiatives. As it passes into its next...