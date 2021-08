It hasn't been too long since Tesla launched its hilariously powerful Model S Plaid and already the electric sedan is racking up drag racing victories against previously unconquerable machines. In June, the Plaid took apart the legend that is the Nissan GT-R in a quarter-mile battle. Before that, the sedan set a new quarter-mile record, shattering the numbers set by supercars like the Bugatti Chiron. To see if the Plaid could maintain this spotless record, Dobre Cars put it up against a stock McLaren 765LT in a rolling race. Everyone knows how effective EVs are off the mark, but could a rolling race sway the odds in favor of the rear-wheel-drive McLaren?