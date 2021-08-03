In Store Book Signing

PRESCOTT – Former resident Penny Richards was on hand Thursday to sign her newest book, “Hasten to the End”, the fourth in the Lilly Long series. The signing was done at the Nevada Depot Museum, where she was surrounded by some of her previous books, along with the new one. The Long series includes: “An Untimely Frost”, “Though this be Madness”, “Murder will Speak”, and, of course, “Hasten to the End.” Long, Richards said, is a Shakespearean actress who becomes a Pinkerton agent in the 1800s and works to right wrongs done to women. This series is being published by Level Best Books.
