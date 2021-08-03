Cancel
In Store Book Signing

 6 days ago

Sandra Stosz will sign her book "Breaking Ice and Breaking Glass." In it, Admiral Sandy Stosz draws upon her forty years of extensive experience & wisdom to provide tools that will help leaders reach their goals & succeed at every level.

New Plymouth, IDArgus Observer Online

Library holds its first ever book signing for local author

NEW PLYMOUTH — Inspiration can find you in the strangest places. For New Plymouth author and school board chairperson Marc Haws, the inspiration for his latest book, “Ride a Westward Wind,” came to him along the local railroad. That’s part of the explanation Haws gave the newspaper in an interview...
Books & Literaturehopeprescott.com

Richards holds book signing at museum

PRESCOTT – Former resident Penny Richards was on hand Thursday to sign her newest book, “Hasten to the End”, the fourth in the Lilly Long series. The signing was done at the Nevada Depot Museum, where she was surrounded by some of her previous books, along with the new one. The Long series includes: “An Untimely Frost”, “Though this be Madness”, “Murder will Speak”, and, of course, “Hasten to the End.” Long, Richards said, is a Shakespearean actress who becomes a Pinkerton agent in the 1800s and works to right wrongs done to women. This series is being published by Level Best Books.
West Monroe, LAhannapub.com

Book Signing with Don Cincone set for July 26

Monroe-West Monroe: The Northeast Louisiana Arts Council will be hosting a release and book signing of Don Cincone’s memoir “Time Was Not My Burden.”. The event will be held at West Monroe City Hall on Monday, July 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. An artist talk will begin at...
Books & LiteratureThe Day

Let's Go: Book signing at Bank Square Books

Bank Square Books in Mystic is hosting a weekend book signing with Julia Reid, author of “Alex and the Magical Coat: Standing Up for Others.”. Reid, a 24-year-old Mystic author, teacher and blogger, will sign copies of her book from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 31. The book...
Etowah, TNdailypostathenian.com

E.G. Fisher to host Frey for book signing Aug. 13

E.G. Fisher Public Library is set to host Etowah resident Aida Frey for a book signing next month. Frey is known as America’s most decorated junior ranger and has been to 345 national parks in the last nine years. Frey has earned numerous achievements and badges from across the United States as part of her junior ranger experience.
COLLECTORS’ CORNER FEATURES AUTHOR-SIGNED BOOKS

Volunteer members of Friends of the East Providence Public Library have gathered more than 75 special books that have been donated by library patrons. These collectible books can be ordered by email or phone and picked up at Weaver Library. Lists of some of these books are available on the...
Sun City, AZyourvalley.net

Friends book store shelves stocked in Sun City

Once Books Around the Corner, 16828 N. 99th Ave., reopened and began taking donations again, residents responded in a big way. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. For $5.99, less than 20 cents a day, subscribers will receive unlimited...
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

Sonoma author announces sequel, book signing

After publishing “Tongue in Chico 2,” Sonoma author CL Smith will sign both his first memoir and its sequel at Steiners Tavern from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 31. The books focus on Smith’s time as a student at California State University Chico and subsequent career in marketing.
Books & Literaturethelaurelmagazine.com

Jean Benedict Raffa Book signing at Shakespeare & Co.

Jean Benedict Raffa discusses and sign copies of her new Nautilus Award-winning book, “The Soul’s Twins: Emancipate Your Feminine and Masculine Archetypes.” Drawing on Jungian psychology and wisdom traditions from world religions, Dr. Raffa offers a self-guided journey to heightened self-awareness and compassion.
Wilmington, MAWicked Local

Wilmington student designs Book Store Next Door logo

WILMINGTON — Wilmington’s Book Store Next Door has a new logo. In collaboration with Jen Fidler of Wilmington Public School’s visual arts department and her WHS graphic arts class, the Friends of the Wilmington Memorial Library were presented with an array of creative and colorful artworks to consider. Last month members of the Friends and the Book Store Committee selected the designs of Dean Surprenant and Kaitlyn Gillespie, both newly graduated seniors, as winner and runner-up.
Rehoboth Beach, DECape Gazette

‘Hi! I’m Elvis’ author to sign books Aug. 7

Elvis has a cute fuzzy face; he doesn’t have an opposable thumb. He’s not yet a year-and-a-half old, but he’s full of wisdom. He hasn’t read a book; yet he has written one. Local author James VanSciver will sign copies of his latest book, “Hi! I’m Elvis,” from 1 to...
Sarasota, FLvisitsarasota.com

Simone Knego, author book signing: "The Extraordinary UnOrdinary You"

In addition to others who will be participating in the event, from Noon - 1 p.m. Sarasota author and philanthropist Simone Knego will be signing copies of her debut book, The Extraordinary UnOrdinary You -- selected by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of their “Must-Read Books for 2021.” A CPA, turned equestrian entrepreneur, turned teacher, she’s an international leader and keynote speaker who’s also scaled Mount Kilimanjaro for charity. This mom-of-6’s book delivers actionable insights via stories of her own life’s humorous and moving everyday moments, including how others can discover they too are Unordinary – as Simone says, “Changing the way you see yourself can help the world around you change.” Over five dozen 5-star reviews on Amazon & recent winner National Indie Excellence Award.
Gulfport, MSwxxv25.com

Coast author returns for book signing

A Harrison Central graduate returned to the Gulf Coast this afternoon to ink her name on some of her published works. Author Connie Spanhake held a book signing today at Gateway United Methodist Church in Gulfport, just two miles from the South Mississippian’s alma mater. Spanhake currently resides in upstate...
Poughkeepsie, NYPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

When Was the Last Time You Entered a Book Store?

Remember when we used to go to book stores? Do you still go?. I'm not that old but I remember a time when we had to read a book to learn something. A few weeks ago we all watched in amazement as the man who basically single handedly destroyed book stores got launched into space. Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon decided that being the richest man on the planet wasn't enough. He had to be the wealthiest person in outer space as well.
New Glarus, WIpostmessengerrecorder.com

Book Signings Launch Anniversary Weekend

Two authors will be signing their books at the Swiss Historical Village on Friday, July 30, to help launch New Glarus’ 175+1 anniversary celebration. Both books make ideal gifts for residents and anniversary visitors who are interested in the story of New Glarus. Duane Freitag, of Greendale, will sign copies...
Reedsburg, WIWiscnews.com

Bloody Mary brunch and book signing

Beastro & Barley, 125 E. Main St., Reedsburg, will host a Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 8, including your choice of specialty bloody Marys, with recipes from “The Bloody Mary” written by Reedsburg native Brian Bartels. Bartels is a mixologist, author, and co-owner of the new Settle Down Tavern in Madison, will be on hand to sell and sign copies of his books. Ticket proceeds benefit Reedsburg ArtsLink.
Anamosa, IAMonticello Express

Thou Art hosts reopening celebration, book signing July 30, 31

On Feb. 18, 2017, a devastating fire destroyed the heart and soul of the arts community on historic Main Street in Anamosa and caused considerable damage to surrounding buildings. It has taken the owners of the building, KC and Doug Wortman, four and a half years to restore the building that housed Thou Art Gallery. The owners worked days, nights and weekends to rebuild and restore their historical bank building.
Marble Falls, TXhighlandernews.com

Book signing celebrates the stories and seasons of Bamberger Ranch Preserve

Texas conservation guru J. David Bamberger is coming to Marble Falls Sunday, Aug. 1 from 3 to 6 p.m., for a book signing event hosted by Museo Benini. The event features three books about Bamberger’s life and work as an activist, entrepreneur and founder of Selah, Bamberger Ranch Preserve. The newest publication, My Stories, All True: J. David Bamberger on Life as an Entrepreneur, is Pamela…
Lewistown, MTkxlo-klcm.com

Lewistown native holding book signing at Keystone Bookstore

Rick Chromey, Lewistown native, recently called into the studio. He is having a book signing at Keystone Bookstore on Saturday July 31 and will be speaking at First Christian church on Sunday. He has the details. The book signing is at Keystone on Saturday, July 31 from 2-4 pm.

