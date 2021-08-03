In Store Book Signing

In addition to others who will be participating in the event, from Noon - 1 p.m. Sarasota author and philanthropist Simone Knego will be signing copies of her debut book, The Extraordinary UnOrdinary You -- selected by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of their “Must-Read Books for 2021.” A CPA, turned equestrian entrepreneur, turned teacher, she’s an international leader and keynote speaker who’s also scaled Mount Kilimanjaro for charity. This mom-of-6’s book delivers actionable insights via stories of her own life’s humorous and moving everyday moments, including how others can discover they too are Unordinary – as Simone says, “Changing the way you see yourself can help the world around you change.” Over five dozen 5-star reviews on Amazon & recent winner National Indie Excellence Award.