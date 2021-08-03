Cancel
TCNewTech August Hybrid Event

 6 days ago

An in-person & online pitch event. The format follows a 5-minute pitch presentation from different companies in various stages of development, each competing for the $500 prize presented by 4Front Credit Union. Presenters include: Adam Rochford brings Depozit (formerly CoinDrop), a Paypal-like software that allows users to recycle their change back to merchants for account credit. Megan Mertaugh-Graber pitches Care-O-Van, a mobile mental health service offering therapeutic support through the integration of nature, play, arts, culinary, music, & movement-based therapies. Kevin Hagedorn is pitching Life Magnetics, Inc., an mRNA packaging company that is solving the question of how to do at-home COVID-19 while keeping the mRNA vaccines under -80⁰ for transportation through a quantum phenomenon in semiconductor grade graphene.

