At first glimpse, you think it’s all about the cars. For more than 20 years, if you took a summer stroll down to the seawall at Warwick's Oakland Beach on a Tuesday night, you might catch a whiff of exhaust fumes mingling with the scent of the sea and the aroma of hot dogs and clam cakes. Maybe you'll hear the deep growl of an overpowered V8 as it cuts across the laugh of seagulls feasting on abandoned takeout nearby. You might even notice a familiar dance beat undercutting the murmur of friends greeting friends. Run by the Greater Warwick Lions Club for the last eight years, the weekly gathering of cars and their enthusiasts helps bring people together for a good time while raising money for the surrounding community.