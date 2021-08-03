Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

OPEN CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS - Architecture LGBT+ presents: Designing Out

ArchDaily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article- A showcase of LGBTQIA+ talent from beyond professional practice, encompassing academia and independent research - Architecture LGBT+ are launching an OPEN CALL for an exhibition of talent from beyond professional practice to be exhibited at the Roca London Gallery for the month of September. The exhibition will be part of the Open House festival, London Design Festival and within the Pride In London month. Alongside the opportunity to be part of the physical exhibition, selected participants will be invited as guests onto our upcoming podcast and featured on our website. All work submitted to the Open Call will be presented in an online showcase that chronicles LGBTQIA+ voices emerging across the built environment. A panel of judges will make a selection of submitted work to be part of the physical exhibition at Roca London Gallery and all those that submit will be invited to an exhibition opening event at the gallery. We hope this will be a great opportunity to show off the remarkable talent in our community and a chance to come together and reflect on the importance of LGBTQIA+ perspectives in architecture; especially given all those that have missed out on the opportunity to show their work physically over the past two years as a result of lockdown restrictions.

www.archdaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Open House#The Roca London Gallery#Lgbtqia#Foster Partners#Ma Interiors#University Of Brighton#Architecture Lgbt#Lgbt Architects
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Design
Related
Visual ArtWTIP

Equity in Lactation Grant Call for Artist Proposal Submissions

Sawtooth Mountain Clinic and Grand Portage Health Services are putting out a call to artists to promote equity in lactation. Minnesota artists of color are invited to submit proposals for an original work engaging with personal or cultural significance of breast and chestfeeding by July 25. More information available at sawtoothmountainclinic.org or by email, hannah@sawtoothmountainclinic.org.
DesignDezeen

Five architecture and design events in August from Dezeen Events Guide

The second virtual Burning Man festival, an architecture conference featuring Bjarke Ingels and an online talk by Venus Williams at the AIA Conference on Architecture 2021 are just some of the global events listed in Dezeen Events Guide this August. Other additions to the August roster of events include Open...
DesignInterior Design

Michael Ford Uses Hip-Hop Culture to Introduce Underrepresented Youth to Architecture and Design

After earning a master’s in architecture from the University of Detroit Mercy in 2006, Michael Ford’s first job offer came from Hamilton Anderson Associates, an esteemed, Black-owned local studio. “I had the blessing of Rainy Hamilton, someone from the community looking to make sure that African Americans have a real chance to work at a firm,” Ford says. “So, my obligation is to use my leverage to give back to those coming behind me.” Having founded his multidisciplinary studio BrandNu Design in 2016, Ford, now based in Madison, Wisconsin, went on to establish the Hip Hop Architecture Camp, a national program that lays the foundation for Black and Brown youth to pursue careers in design. In week-long sessions, the structural thinking involved in song composition is unpacked, highlighting the many connections between rap lyrics and the built environment—all to inspire campers to develop ideas for new buildings. “It’s using cultural relevancy as a catalyst,” Ford says. Top participants go on to paid internships at such firms as NBBJ and Bora Architecture.
ArchDaily

Wuhan Creative Design Center / Office for Urban Renewal

Text description provided by the architects. The site here was a dormitory of Wuhan Iron And Steel Corporation (WISCO), built in Russian style 70 years ago. The target building was the original No.3 primary school and located on the central axis of the community. Through various design strategies such as architecture, interior, landscape, and exhibition, architects jointly tried to convey the organic renewal view, the historical view, and the human view.
Essex, MDavenuenews.com

Calling all artists: Deadline approaches for gateway monument submissions

ESSEX — The Aug. 9 deadline is just around the corner for Maryland artists of all skill levels and backgrounds to submit creative designs for the four panels of a new gateway sculpture. This 20’ x 5’ vertical four-sided monument will become the centerpiece of the new Essex Gateway Park, with tens of thousands viewing it from their vehicles daily.
DesignArchDaily

How Architecture Firms Are Using Generative Design Today

In May, aec+tech hosted an event on Clubhouse discussing how architects are using generative design in architecture firms today and towards the future. Five guest speakers from reputable architecture and tech start-ups —Zaha Hadid Architects, BIG, Outer Labs, 7fold, and RK Architects— joined the session to share their experiences and insights.
Visual ArtArchDaily

A Three-Dimensional 'Learning Landscape' and a Soviet-Inspired Architecture School: 10 Unbuilt Educational Facilities Submitted to ArchDaily

This week’s curated selection of Best Unbuilt Architecture highlights educational architecture submitted by the ArchDaily community. From preschools to higher education institutes, this article explores how architects shifted towards fostering individual creativity, critical thinking, and exploration, and presents projects submitted to us from all over the world. Featuring a secluded...
Twentynine Palms, CAz1077fm.com

SUBMISSIONS SOUGHT FOR PIONEER DAYS BUTTON DESIGN CONTEST

Come October, the city of Twentynine Palms will celebrate their 85th annual Pioneer Days and they are looking for artists to submit button designs to honor the occasion. Reporter Heather Clisby has details…. The city of Twentynine Palms is calling on artists to participate in the Button Design Contest to...
Home & GardenArchDaily

Alison Brooks Designs New Entrance Building for Cambridge College

UK-based practise Alison Brooks Architects has recently won the competition to design the new Entrance Building and Children’s Literature Resource Centre for Homerton, the biggest college in Cambridge. Described by the architects as a “lantern”, the proposal is a three-storey mass-timber framed pavilion which will welcome visitors to the grounds while also providing additional study and exhibition space. Through its morphology and copper-clad facades of the upper floors, the new building establishes a dialogue with its context and provides a flexible space that can accommodate the College’s future spatial needs.
Home & GardenStamford Advocate

Senior Housing News Launches 2021 Architecture & Design Awards Program

CHICAGO (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. This year, communities from around the world will be able to submit new construction and renovation projects in 14 categories, including three new categories: Behavioral Health, CCRC/LPC Lite, and Small Footprint. “The 2021 SHN Architecture & Design Awards is a celebration of the greatest innovations...
Entertainmentconcreteproducts.com

Coalition engages architecture students in Habitat candidate designs

The Build With Strength coalition is lining up with Habitat for Humanity International and the Association of Collegiate Schools of Architecture behind the Habitat Design Competition: Climate Positive Concrete Housing. The program will challenge individuals or student teams to explore a variety of issues related to the use of concrete for a Habitat home. Along with baseline criteria, entries will be judged on successful inclusion of low or negative embodied carbon strategies in materials and construction methods.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Quebec City's Annual Public Art Circuit Reimagines the City's Urban Fabric

EXMURO arts publics and the Ville de Québec have inaugurated the the 8th annual PASSAGES INSOLITES art event, the annual Quebec City art walk that showcases over 20 unusual urban interventions by local and international artists. The event will run from June 26 to October 11, 2021, and will focus on reimagining the urban fabric and transforming how we see the city and its historic landmarks.
Designdesignboom.com

UIA-HYP CUP 2021 International Student Competition in Architectural Design

The advent of the year of the Ox brought destruction to the ancient village of Wongding in Yunnan, which has been recognized as important cultural countryside heritage since 2006. The fire that raged through Wongding however exposed more fundamental dilemmas that go beyond replacing the village’s thatched rooftops and intricate wood constructions, which my team and I have been observing in many places in the world for some time now. It coincides with an important crossroads in thinking about the future of the countryside in China and beyond.
DesignArchDaily

Warming Huts: An Art + Architecture Competition On Ice v.2022 - Call for Entries

Three teams will be selected as winners of the WARMING HUTS COMPETITION: Arts + Architecture Competition on Ice from submissions of designs for a warming hut or art installation. Winning entries will be placed along the River Trail located on the Assiniboine and Red rivers in Winnipeg, Manitoba. A jury will select the winning designs based on their creativity in use of materials, providing shelter, poetics of assembly and form, integration with the landscape, and ease of construction.
Bettendorf, IAiowaculture.gov

Call for Artists: Read Gallery Submissions, Scott Community College Library

The Read Gallery is accepting submissions for 2021 & 2022. Located inside the Scott Community College (SCC) Library at Scott Community College’s Belmont campus in Bettendorf, the Read Gallery hosts impermanent art exhibits, featuring the work of EICC artists, as well as community artists in the Quad Cities and surrounding areas. Currently, the Read Gallery is seeking hanging submissions (paintings, photographs, mixed media) from artists for exhibits lasting 4-6 weeks on display for 2021 and 2022. Emerging and young artists are encouraged to apply. Interested artists should email scclibrary@eicc.edu with subject heading "Read Gallery Prospective Exhibit" and include the following information: a portfolio of photos/scans of five (5) pieces - photos/scans must be sent as attachments in JPG format; artist biography (no more than 300 words); title of prospective exhibit; and a brief statement of theme/inspiration of works featured in exhibit.
Danville, VAwfxrtv.com

Danville Parks and Recreation asks residents for holiday light show ornament design submissions

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Danville Parks and Recreation is asking for submissions for its ornaments sold at its annual Community Holiday Light Show. Since the light show’s inception in 2014, the Parks and Recreation Department has designed each ornament in-house or with a contracted designer. With a conscious effort to increase community involvement, citizens are encouraged to submit their designs for the first-ever community-designed ornament.

Comments / 0

Community Policy