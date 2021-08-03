Herbert Jones Q and A with Mike Rodak
A second straight NBA draft has brought a University of Alabama player to New Orleans, one aspect of a growing connection between the Pelicans and that state, which is now also home to the franchise’s G League team in Birmingham. We caught up with writer Mike Rodak, who covers Alabama football and basketball for AL.com and The Birmingham News, to learn more about second-round pick Herbert Jones, who received multiple honors in the SEC last season on the circuit's best team.www.nba.com
Comments / 0