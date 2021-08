The Toronto Blue Jays placed infielder Cavan Biggio on the 10-day injured list due to back and neck discomfort. Biggio has apparently been bothered by the issue for a while, which could potentially explain his dip in production this season. The Blue Jays are optimistic that Biggio will be able to return to the active roster when first eligible. Toronto activated outfielder Corey Dickerson (back) from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding roster move. Dickerson is making his Blue Jays debut on Tuesday night against right-hander Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Indians. He is batting sixth as the designated hitter while Marcus Semien is on second base in place of Biggio.