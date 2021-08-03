Cancel
Four-star forward Tyler Nickel breaks down final five, talks timeline

By Dushawn London
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElkton (Va.) East Rockingham forward Tyler Nickel is down to five options. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward will be choosing between Butler, Iowa, LSU, UNC, and Virginia Tech, with a decision coming in October. “These five schools all have an opportunity for me to come in and be a priority as...

