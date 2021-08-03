For Kevin McHale, Getting Murdered in ‘American Horror Stories’ Was Like Getting Slushied in ‘Glee’

If there's one thing I appreciate the most about the horror genre, it's that it offers writers & directors so many different creative avenues to travel down when it comes to common themes and tropes. Which is a nice way of saying that the horror genre, in particular, affords artists the opportunity to let their freak flags fly to get their messages across to the masses. So while I'm always looking for the next project that shakes things up and gets people looking at horror in a whole new (and respectful) light, I also appreciate those who can take a theme or concept we've grown to know and love (and occasionally groan about) and add their own spin, twisting things just enough to spark our interest. That's how I was left feeling about the third episode of FX on Hulu's American Horror Stories, the Eduardo Sanchez-directed and Manny Coto-written "Drive In"- a storyline with a familiarity that lured me in, with quality performances and some intriguing "Devil's Advocate" arguments raised locking me in for a frightful experience. So here's where I throw on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throw down a spoiler buffer image as we do a deep dive into "Drive In"- see you on the other side!