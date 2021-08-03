For Kevin McHale, Getting Murdered in ‘American Horror Stories’ Was Like Getting Slushied in ‘Glee’
Glee fans, this past American Horror Stories was for you. “The Naughty List” saw the worst TikTok house imaginable get their comeuppance at the hands of Santa Claus. It was gory, ludicrous, and strangely funny. And none other than Kevin McHale headed this particular saga, proudly portraying the only character in this twisted story with a conscience, as well as the last bro to die.decider.com
