Rock County, WI

Rock County man enters insanity plea in murder of his grandmother

By Frank Schultz fschultz@gazettextra.com
Posted by 
The Janesville Gazette
The Janesville Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CP8R5_0bGNSpEs00

JANESVILLE

A rural Rock County man accused of killing his grandmother in June will try to prove he was mentally ill and could not understand his actions at the time of the murder.

Jamie B. Beggs, 37, pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect Tuesday in Rock County Court.

Court Commissioner Stephen Meyer bound Beggs over for trial on the charge of first-degree intentional homicide.

Beggs is accused of killing Kathleen Beggs, 97, with whom he was living in her town of Center home. Another relative visited the home the morning of the murder and encountered Jamie making strange statements, including that he was seeing demons, according to the criminal complaint.

Kathleen was found on the garage floor, the victim of what appeared to be a vicious assault that included stabbing and strangling.

Beggs’ plea is also known as an insanity plea, or NGI. If a judge rules that Beggs is not guilty by reason of insanity, the judge could sentence him to a secure mental treatment facility run by the state Department of Health Services.

Beggs could also be released if the court determines the defendant would not pose a danger to himself or others if released under conditions ordered by the court.

If Beggs is found simply guilty, he faces a life sentence. In Wisconsin, life sentences can include release to state supervision after at least 20 years, as set by a judge.

A judge may order the defendant committed to a treatment facility up to the maximum criminal penalty for imprisonment—in this case, life.

A defendant committed for life could apply for release, however. A judge could keep him confined if the judge finds that more supervision is necessary to prevent significant risk of bodily harm or serious property damage.

Beggs also waived his preliminary hearing Tuesday. Dates for future proceedings have not been set.

Beggs is in the Rock County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.

