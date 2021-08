CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man who fired a gun at five people in an apartment, hitting one man, pleaded to lesser charges and faces up to 17 years in prison. Dondre Davon Lee, 20, pleaded guilty in writing Friday to amended charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, willful injury causing bodily injury and reckless use of a firearm, according to court documents. Lee originally was charged with five counts of attempted murder and first-degree burglary, which will be dismissed at sentencing as part of the plea agreement.