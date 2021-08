Tennessee is scheduled to begin preseason practice on Wednesday, but nearly three dozen former Vols already have started working toward the 2021 season with NFL training camps getting underway in the past week. Despite some recent barren years in the NFL Draft, Tennessee continues to have a strong presence in the NFL, including a handful of players who have gone from undrafted to success stories at the next level. As of Sunday afternoon, there are 34 former Tennessee players on NFL rosters with training camps underway.