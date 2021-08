The battle for sight finally brings the two estranged Voss brothers together in the Season 2 trailer for Apple TV+’s See. Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista take center stage in. ‘s sophomore season, which also stars Alfre Woodard. Set to debut Friday August 27, the eight-episode season centers on Baba Voss (Momoa) who struggles to reunite his family while protecting them as the threat of war looms between the Kingdom of Paya and the Trivantian Republic. Despite his best efforts, his wife and sighted children are pulled to the forefront of the conflict, where they come to the attention of his estranged brother, Edo Voss (Bautista), a powerful and cunning Trivantian General, whose long-simmering hatred for his brother imperils them all even further.