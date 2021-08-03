Drone Video Shows Why I-70 in Glenwood Canyon Is a Disaster
A CDOT photo showing extensive damage to Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon. The ugly fallout from mudslides that have again closed Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon is likely to continue for weeks to come. On August 2, Governor Jared Polis announced that he'll soon formally declare one of Colorado's most gorgeous sections of roadway a disaster, and drone footage released by the Colorado Department of Transportation vividly shows the extent of damage that officials are calling unprecedented.www.westword.com
