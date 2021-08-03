Eli Lilly in the News: COVID-19, Q2 and Ad Drama

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $232.13.